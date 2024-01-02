Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 269 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.