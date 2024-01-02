Gould Asset Management LLC CA Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.57 and a 12-month high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

