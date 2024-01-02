Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $449,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.