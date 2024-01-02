Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $16.33 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,627.5% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $98.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.34. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

