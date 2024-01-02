Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 451 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 85,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $209.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

