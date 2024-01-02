Goodwin Daniel L Makes New $318,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,750. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $165.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.93 and its 200-day moving average is $145.14. The company has a market cap of $130.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

