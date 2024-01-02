Goodwin Daniel L Invests $297,000 in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.13. 3,090,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

