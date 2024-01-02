Goodwin Daniel L Has $977,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Goodwin Daniel L cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.5% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WFC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,153,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,235,998. The company has a market capitalization of $180.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

