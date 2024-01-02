Goodwin Daniel L Acquires 1,725 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.4% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $376.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,779. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $377.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.