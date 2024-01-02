GMS (NYSE:GMS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. GMS has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.40.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

