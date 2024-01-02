F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Qorvo makes up about 2.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 391.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $409,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 49.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 49.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 657,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,067,000 after acquiring an additional 216,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Shares of QRVO traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.05. The stock had a trading volume of 481,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average is $99.70. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

