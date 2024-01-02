FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $82,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 173.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.4 %

TTE opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.48%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.