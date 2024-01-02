Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Franklin BSP Realty Trust accounts for 0.9% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,061 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $16,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,655,000 after buying an additional 1,036,299 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,393.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 541,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 505,136 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 112.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 450,722 shares during the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBRT opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 83.78 and a current ratio of 83.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.90%.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

