Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.07. 591,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,994. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $355.38. The company has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.53.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

