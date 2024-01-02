Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 304 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $459.20. 468,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,247. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
