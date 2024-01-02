ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 636 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF accounts for 1.7% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMDV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 64,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMDV traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $65.01. 90,374 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $889.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

