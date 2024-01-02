ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 12.8% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,537. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $347.19 and a 1-year high of $438.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

