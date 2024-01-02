Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Flex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Flex

Flex Stock Performance

Flex stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Flex has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Research analysts expect that Flex will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,662,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,998,000 after purchasing an additional 247,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,123,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,287,000 after buying an additional 446,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,841,000 after purchasing an additional 916,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,086,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,080,000 after purchasing an additional 65,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.