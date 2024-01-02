First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,705,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 3,475,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. 115,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

