First National Corp MA ADV Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 342.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 298.0% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.46. 76,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,021. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

