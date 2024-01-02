First National Corp MA ADV Trims Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5,564.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 696,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,635,000 after acquiring an additional 684,060 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,573,000. TTP Investments Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 436,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,308,000 after buying an additional 79,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 24,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 233,615 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

SSO stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,966. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

