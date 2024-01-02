First National Corp MA ADV Sells 7,820 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.06% of California Water Service Group worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 46,303 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,005 shares of company stock valued at $204,875. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CWT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. 23,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,057. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 0.50.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 144.44%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

