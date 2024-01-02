First National Corp MA ADV Sells 209 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 642,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 729.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

EMR traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $96.67. 238,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,885. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

