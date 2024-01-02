First National Corp MA ADV Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

VOX traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $116.46. The company had a trading volume of 43,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,259. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $82.45 and a 52-week high of $118.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

