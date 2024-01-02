First National Corp MA ADV Decreases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of DEO stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.82. 221,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,015. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
