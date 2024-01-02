First National Corp MA ADV Decreases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.82. 221,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,015. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.18) to GBX 2,950 ($37.57) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

