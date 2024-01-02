First National Corp MA ADV Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.7% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $6.41 on Tuesday, reaching $403.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,067,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,359,776. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $260.34 and a 1 year high of $412.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $386.23 and its 200 day moving average is $374.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

