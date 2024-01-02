First National Corp MA ADV Buys 1,339 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHF traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

