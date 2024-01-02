First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 634 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $103.37. 196,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,278. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day moving average is $100.40. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.