FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,931 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,140,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,252,000 after buying an additional 159,638 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 4,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

LNG opened at $170.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $183.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.95.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

