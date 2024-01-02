FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the period.

AOR stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $53.47.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

