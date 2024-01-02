FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 102.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 20.1% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 212,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,104,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $246.41 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $783.32 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

