FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 102.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,214 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,878 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $206.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.62, a PEG ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

