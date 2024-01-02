Financial Management Network Inc. Increases Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,311 shares during the period. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF makes up about 4.1% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $12,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

GCOW stock opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.