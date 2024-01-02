Financial Management Network Inc. Buys 818 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.