Financial Comparison: PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) & Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET)

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of PhoneX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PhoneX alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PhoneX and Wag! Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A Wag! Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Wag! Group has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 356.78%. Given Wag! Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than PhoneX.

This table compares PhoneX and Wag! Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhoneX N/A N/A N/A Wag! Group -5.11% -184.45% -24.24%

Risk and Volatility

PhoneX has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Wag! Group has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PhoneX and Wag! Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhoneX $149.19 million 0.21 $7.92 million N/A N/A Wag! Group $54.87 million 1.25 -$38.57 million ($0.19) -9.22

PhoneX has higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group.

Summary

Wag! Group beats PhoneX on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PhoneX

(Get Free Report)

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools. Wag! Group Co. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PhoneX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhoneX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.