Financial Comparison: American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPTD) & California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) and American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPTD – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for California Water Service Group and American Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Water Service Group 2 0 1 0 1.67 American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Water Service Group presently has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.93%. Given California Water Service Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe California Water Service Group is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Water Service Group $781.06 million 3.83 $96.01 million $0.72 72.04 American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares California Water Service Group and American Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

California Water Service Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Energy Partners.

Volatility and Risk

California Water Service Group has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Energy Partners has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares California Water Service Group and American Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Water Service Group 5.29% 3.04% 1.05% American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of California Water Service Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of California Water Service Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

California Water Service Group beats American Energy Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services. It offers its services to approximately 496,400 customer connections in 100 California communities; approximately 6,200 water and wastewater customer connections on the islands of Maui, Oahu, and Hawaii; approximately 37,500 customer connections in the Tacoma, Olympia, Graham, Spanaway, Puyallup, Rainier, Yelm, and Gig Harbor areas; and approximately 10,700 water and wastewater customer connections in the Belen, Los Lunas, Indian Hills, and Elephant Butte areas in New Mexico. The company also engages in the provision of non-regulated water-related services, including operating of municipally owned water systems, privately owned water, and recycled water distribution systems; water system operation, meter reading, and billing services to private companies and municipalities; leasing of communication antenna sites on its properties to telecommunication companies; and billing of optional third-party insurance programs to its residential customers. In addition, it provides lab, wastewater collection, and treatment services. California Water Service Group was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

