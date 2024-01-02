Ethereum Classic Hits Market Cap of $3.21 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and $254.30 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $22.18 or 0.00048951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,306.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.00161922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.21 or 0.00567706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.00374732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00212155 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000666 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,837,432 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

