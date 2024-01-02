Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $222.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $247.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $252.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 18.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 16.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

