EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,582 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 230,798 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $49,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.07. 671,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

