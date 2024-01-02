Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 95,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 64,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

