Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13,408.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,451 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up about 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,088 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.25 and a 200-day moving average of $129.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,741.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,741.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $3,871,119. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.