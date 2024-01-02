El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOCO

El Pollo Loco Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $290.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.40.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 347.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.