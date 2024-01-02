Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EW traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,658. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,943 shares of company stock worth $9,993,761 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

