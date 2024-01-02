Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 427 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

