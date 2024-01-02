Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $524,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:LMT traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $458.63. The company had a trading volume of 488,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,247. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.