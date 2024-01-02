Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $4.42 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.84. 1,049,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,843. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

