Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stake Lessened by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Dover by 65.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Dover by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Dover by 3,103.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,501,000 after purchasing an additional 334,549 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Dover Stock Down 0.2 %

DOV stock opened at $153.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.