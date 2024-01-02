Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.55. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 69.48% and a return on equity of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $42.59 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 127.55%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 8,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $225,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,101.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $225,325.56. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,101.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $124,817.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,556.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,692 shares of company stock worth $894,935. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter worth about $458,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading

