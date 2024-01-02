Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of Disc Medicine stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69. Disc Medicine has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $247,989.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $247,989.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mona Ashiya sold 1,724 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $102,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,433 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

