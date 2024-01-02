DigiByte (DGB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.04 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $166.93 million and $5.04 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,474.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00164152 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $263.23 or 0.00578842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00049675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00379642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.76 or 0.00217173 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000667 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,736,030,636 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

